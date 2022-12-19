Robert Saleh Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite losing their must-win game against the Detroit Lions yesterday and putting the on the brink of elimination, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson still has the support of his head coach.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed full confidence that Wilson will be a good quarterback. He believes that too many people want to see immediate results in "this instant-coffee world."

Wilson went 18 of 35 for 317 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in a 20-17 loss to the Lions. It was his first start since Week 11.

But the fact of the matter is, Wilson has lost three of his last four starts and has been the primary culprit in two of those losses. Sooner or later, the team won't be able to keep waiting for him to be good.

Zach Wilson's growth from his rookie season has been minimal at best and he has regressed on numerous fronts. By contrast, just about every other young quarterback drafted in the first round and starting today looks like they have the goods or at least have an upwards trajectory.

But with 21 games under his belt, Wilson ranks among the worst quarterbacks in the league over the past two seasons.

If the Jets have any hope of making the playoffs, it will be in spite of Wilson - not because of him.

The sooner Robert Saleh realizes that, the sooner he can start winning again.