Robert Saleh Offers Injury Update For Running Back Breece Hall
Robert Saleh had a fairly positive injury update on Jets rookie running back Breece Hall on Wednesday.
Saying via ESPN's Rich Cimini, that Hall is dealing with "nicks and bruises" and that it's nothing serious.
Through four games of the season, Hall is the team's leading rusher and has shown flashes of that elusiveness and 4.4-speed that wowed scouts coming out of Iowa State.
"Breece The Beast" is coming off a 17-carry, 66-yard one touchdown performance in the Jets upset win over the Steelers on Sunday.
And while he may not feel he's living up to his nickname just yet, he says he's getting there. Telling the New York Post:
I’m still learning, it’s a lot different from college. My mentality in college was I could take everything to the house whenever I [got] the ball. I still feel like that today, but realistically that’s not always gonna happen. You just gotta chip away at it. I said last week I was reaching my stride; today I just took another step.
I feel like I’m getting better every week and in a while it’s gonna be scary.