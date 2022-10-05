Robert Saleh Offers Injury Update For Running Back Breece Hall

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh had a fairly positive injury update on Jets rookie running back Breece Hall on Wednesday.

Saying via ESPN's Rich Cimini, that Hall is dealing with "nicks and bruises" and that it's nothing serious.

Through four games of the season, Hall is the team's leading rusher and has shown flashes of that elusiveness and 4.4-speed that wowed scouts coming out of Iowa State.

"Breece The Beast" is coming off a 17-carry, 66-yard one touchdown performance in the Jets upset win over the Steelers on Sunday.

And while he may not feel he's living up to his nickname just yet, he says he's getting there. Telling the New York Post: