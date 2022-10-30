Robert Saleh Reacts To Zach Wilson's Disappointing Performance

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

When the Jets were riding a four-game win streak, the formula for Robert Saleh's team was clear; strong defense, strong run game and limiting Zach Wilson's pass attempts.

On Sunday, the Patriots forced New York to play left-handed and make the former No. 2 overall pick beat them. Wilson ended up throwing three ugly interceptions that undermined the Jets attempt to get over the hump against their longtime AFC East rival.

In the postgame press conference, Saleh didn't mince words on his QB's performance. Saying, "he has to play better."

“He always has to play better. As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him,” Saleh explained.

The second-year coach stressed that the team still has faith in Wilson's ability to lead them to where they want to go.

But New York will need more from him if they ultimately want to become the team they envisioned when when the Jets used their top pick on him in the 2021 draft.