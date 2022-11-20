Robert Saleh Reveals If He's Considering Quarterback Change

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It's no secret that Zach Wilson struggled on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

He only completed nine passes, which is one less than the number of punts that the Jets had (10). It led to a 10-3 loss after the Patriots walked them off with less than 10 seconds left.

After the loss, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked if he was considering benching Wilson and he didn't seem happy about the question. He said that it's the "furthest thing" from his mind.

Saleh is prepared to start Wilson until he can't anymore, based on that answer.

Wilson has played in seven games after he had to miss the first few weeks of the season with a knee injury. Even though the Jets have a 6-4 record, it's not because of his play.

In those seven games, he's only completed 57.5% of his passes for 1,202 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He'll need to be a lot better if the Jets want to play into January of next year.