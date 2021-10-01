Robert Saleh Says Jets WR ‘Looking Good’ To Play Sunday

It looks as though New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is set to see his first in-game action of the 2021 season on Sunday.

After missing Week 1 on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the past two weeks with a groin injury, Crowder was able to return to practice on Wednesday. The veteran wideout has now logged two straight days of limited practice after not being able to practice all last week.

Head coach Robert Saleh says Crowder is “looking good” to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per New York Post writer Zach Braziller.

Robert Saleh says Jamison Crowder is "looking good" for Sunday. #jets — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) October 1, 2021

With Crowder out over the past three weeks, third-year receiver Braxton Berrios has been called up to fill the void in the slot position. Now that Crowder is set to return, Berrios should start to fade into the background as a secondary option.

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore is also listed on this week’s injury report after suffering a concussion in Week 3’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Third-year wideout Jeff Smith is currently in concussion protocol as well after a car accident earlier this week.

Without Crowder through three games, Zach Wilson and the Jets have put together one of the most inefficient passing attacks in the league. Collecting an average of just 170.0 yards per game, New York currently stands above only the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears in passing statistics.

Crowder will look to remedy this situation with some solid play against the Titans this Sunday.