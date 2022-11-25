Robert Saleh Sends Clear Message About Justin Fields

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

After their humiliating loss to the New England Patriots and the even more humiliating fallout surrounding their quarterback in the days that followed, the New York Jets hope to get back on track against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

But as of Friday it remains unclear which quarterback the Jets will be going up against this Sunday. Bears starter Justin Fields is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder and has barely practiced this week.

However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear that he anticipates playing against Fields this weekend and has prepared accordingly. Saleh told the media on Friday that plan is for the defense to get after Fields, and if Fields isn't available they'll go after whoever replaces him.

"If he plays, we’re going to hit him. If he doesn’t, we’re going to hit the next guy," Saleh declared.

The Jets have done a phenomenal job of getting after the quarterback this season. They haven't allowed 220 passing yards in a game since September and have averaged three sacks and eight hits on opposing quarterbacks per game.

But the problem for the Jets is that Fields' strength is in his mobility, not his passing. He's rushed for at least 80 yards in five of his last six games.

Keeping the Bears offense under wraps is going to be no easy feat. Though even if they do, it's going to fall on the offense under new starter Mike White to get enough points to win.

Will the Jets face Justin Fields on Sunday?