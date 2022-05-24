Robert Saleh Uses 1 Word To Describe Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets head coach Robert Saleh even cracked himself up when updating reporters on soon-to-be second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Speaking on the former No. 2 overall pick, Saleh told media members, "Yeah, you guys will see him. He's thick."

After some laughs, the Jets coach continued, saying he likes what he's seen from Wilson this offseason.

You guys will see him. He looks good. He looks confident. Shoulders are back, he's not caved in. He looks good, he's confident, he's smiling, he's vocal. I've said it before, that you can always tell the confidence level and understanding of what they're being asked to do by the volume of their voice. And he's getting pretty loud.

And he's in a good space too. [Mike] LaFleur and [Rob] Calabrese are in the room with him, so there's less noise... and a lot of good things are happening in there.

Zach Wilson is looking to take the next step after some growing pains in year one.

In 13 starts, the BYU product completed just 56 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards and nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

But now, with Robert Saleh and the Jets front office loading up on weapons via the draft and free agency, the team is hoping they can give Wilson a fair chance in 2022.