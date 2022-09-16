Robert Saleh's Comment About Myles Garrett Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

There's no question that Myles Garrett is one of the most physically-imposing athletes in the league.

Ahead of this weekend's matchup between New York and Cleveland, Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed this sentiment with a colorful phrase.

"The good Lord was on His A game," he said when referring to Garrett's physical construction, per team insider Rich Cimini.

Garrett stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at more than 270 lbs of pure muscle mass. He notched a 41-inch vertical leap at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine and claims he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash after a Browns practice in 2020.

The former No. 1 overall pick finished his fifth NFL season with a career-high 16 sacks in 2021. He got of to a red-hot start in 2022, logging 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble during Cleveland's Week 1 victory over Carolina.

Saleh's Jets gave up three sacks during the team's season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.