Robert Williams Out For Game 4: NBA World Reacts

The Boston Celtics will have to avoid a 3-1 deficit Monday night without Robert Williams.

Shortly before Game 4's 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston confirmed that Williams is out due to left knee soreness.

Not all Celtics fans took the news well. Already down 2-1 in the second-round series, they won't have the center on the road.

However, others noted that the 24-year-old hasn't played to the best of his abilities since returning from a torn meniscus during Boston's first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets.

Fans are also hoping veteran big man Daniel Theis steps up in an expanded role.

Williams has scored 10 points in back-to-back games while already swatting eight blocks this series. He's a major loss to a defense lacking other big man beyond Theis and 35-year-old Al Horford.

The Celtics won Game 2 without Marcus Smart, so perhaps they can salvage another victory without a key contributor. TNT will televise the crucial matchup.