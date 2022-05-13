Robinson Cano "Expected" To Sign With New MLB Team Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

What's been reported all week long appears to be true - Robinson Cano is "expected" to sign with a new team today.

Cano was released by the New York Mets earlier this season after his lackluster start to the year. It was previously believed his MLB career might be over, but it appears he's going to get one more shot.

Cano, 39, is "expected" to sign with the San Diego Padres today. He could even be available for Friday night's game between the Padres and Braves in Atlanta.

MLB insider Jon Heyman has the latest:

"Robinson Cano is expected to sign with the Padres today and be activated for tonight’s game," Heyman tweeted. "Gives them proven lefty bat, probably off bench to start with DH potential."

In 43 plate appearances this season, Cano struggled to find some consistency. He had just one extra-base hit and nine more strikeouts than walks. It was a disappointing comeback by the former star.

Cano missed the entirety of the 2021 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. That violated the league's policy and resulted in a season-long suspension.

The Padres, meanwhile, have a major need at the DH spot. If Cano can improve his consistency at the plate, he could fill that role on a part-time basis.

Expect a deal between the veteran and Padres to get done soon.