Robinson Cano Officially Signs With New MLB Team

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Veteran second baseman Robinson Cano has signed a major league contract with the San Diego Padres, the team announced on Friday.

The 39-year-old infielder was released by the New York Mets this past weekend.

The Padres optioned right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Triple-A El Paso in order to make room for Cano on the 26-man active roster.

Before he was released by the Mets on May, Cano batted .195 (8/41) with one home run and three RBI through 12 games.

The eight-time All-Star was suspended for the entirety of the 2021 season after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in his professional career. During the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, he posted a .316/.352/.544 slash line with 10 home runs and 30 RBI.

Cano will wear No. 24 for the Padres.

He's expected to be available for tonight's matchup against the Atlanta Braves, per The San Diego Union-Tribune.