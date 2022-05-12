Robinson Cano To The Padres: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Robinson Cano's MLB career isn't over just yet. According to a report, he'll soon be signing with an NL contender.

Cano will reportedly be signing a deal with the San Diego Padres.

The 39-year-old was released by the New York Mets last weekend.

"The Padres are expected to finalize Canó's deal tomorrow, according to sources."

"Padres taking a gamble on Cano"

"Cano to San Diego is happening"

"On an off day no less, where we have little to distract us. This is gonna be fun."

"Sooooo is Canó's main function to be a mentor for Tatis? Is he another good friend for Manny, maybe to help him get over a potential Hosmer deal? Is Kim such a pop up merchant now that they're willing to move Crone to SS stick Robbie at 2B? DH/1B platoon with Hos/Voit? Just, why?"

The Padres are 20-12 on the season and 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

It'd be quite the story if Cano revived his career and helped the Padres become one of baseball's top teams.