Robinson Cano Reportedly Finalizing His Free Agent Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are reportedly close to signing the recently released Robinson Cano.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, they're expected to complete a deal for the second baseman on Friday.

On Sunday, the New York Mets cut the 39-year-old despite still owing him nearly $45 million over the final two years of his contract. He was batting .195/.233/.268 through 12 games, and MLB's roster size reduced back to 26 on May 2 after allowing teams two extra spots to start the season.

After posting a resurgent .896 OPS during the shortened 2020 season, Cano was suspended the entire 2021 season after testing positive for Stanozolol, a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Cano represented a sunk cost on a Mets roster with other players (Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis) more deserving of playing time provided by the universal DH. However, the eight-time All-Star should be a low-cost addition for a Padres offense that ranks 18th with a .684 team OPS.

The former New York Yankees still star might not get regular playing time for the Padres, who have Luke Voit at DH with Eric Hosmer manning first base. But they could slide Jake Cronenworth to shortstop or the outfield and give Cano some reps at second base while superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. remains sidelined.

Without the bloated contract, San Diego won't feel obligated to play Cano as much as the Mets did in April. The Padres could simply deploy the left-handed hitter as an extra bench bat as they try to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West.