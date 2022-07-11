Robinson Cano Traded: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves officially acquired Robinson Cano on Sunday evening.

Atlanta acquired Cano from San Diego and the latter only got cash considerations in return.

Cano has been playing well lately in the minors after he was DFA'd by the New York Mets earlier this season. He's played 21 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas (the triple-A affiliate of the Padres) and has racked up three home runs and 32 hits off a .333 batting average.

MLB fans are excited to see Cano back in the NL East.

"The Braves trading for Robinson Cano (who's still on a deal that the Mets are majority paying for) on the night before they meet for the first time this year has to be one of the best back-handed sports rivals slaps in recent memory," one fan said.

Cano will try to get his first hit against his former team on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET.