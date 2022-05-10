Robinson Cano's Father Says That 9 Teams Are Interested

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets throws a ball to a fan during their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the New York Mets finally made a decision on veteran infielder Robinson Cano.

After struggling mightily at the plate this season, the 39-year-old was designated for assignment. He was batting just .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 41 at-bats. The Mets still owe him $24 million in each of the next two seasons.

While Cano has struggled over the past few years, other MLB teams are still showing interest. Well, at least that's what his father is telling the media this week.

According to a recent appearance, Jose Cano said nine teams have expressed interest in his son.

Jose Cano didn't go into detail, but it's clear his son's Major League Baseball career isn't over just yet.

It's unclear where Cano will land next, but his next team probably won't be as good as the Mets. New York owns the second best record in the National League and is tied for the most win in Major League Baseball right now.

Where will Cano land next?