Rockets Announce Status Of Star Guard James Harden

It’s been quite the rocky start to the 2020-21 season for James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

That trend continued on Saturday as the franchise announced Harden will miss tonight’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings with a sprained right ankle.

New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein reported the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The Rockets just announced that James Harden is out tonight with a sprained right ankle — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 2, 2021

This won’t be the first instance of missed time for the All-Star shooting guard this year.

Harden skipped out on multiple preseason workouts and individual meetings with Houston during the preseason in December. The Rockets star shooting guard took heavy criticism after he was spotted out partying in Las Vegas while the rest of his team prepared for the 2020-21 season.

Harden’s reluctance to appear at preseason workouts stemmed from his reported desire to leave the franchise for a more-immediate championship contender.

Despite his conflicts with the organization and lack of preseason training, Harden has continued the stellar play we’ve come to expect from him.

Through three games, the eight-time All Star leads both the Rockets and the NBA in scoring with 37 ppg — also throwing in a strong 11 apg.

With James Harden out, fifth-year center Christian Wood will need to continue his incredible output in the scoring column. Through the first three games, Wood looks to be primed for a breakout season — averaging 25 ppg.

The Rockets will take on the Kings later today at 5:00 p.m. E.T.