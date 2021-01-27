Rockets PG John Wall Has Strong Message For The Wizards

In his first game playing against the Wizards, Rockets point guard John Wall was able to stick it to his former team.

Dropping 24 points and five assists in Houston’s 107-88 win over Washington on Tuesday night, Wall well over performed his 17.1 ppg Rockets career average. After the game, the veteran PG revealed the motivator that drove him to exceed.

“I just feel like the organization thought I was done,” Wall said in a postgame interview. “No matter how much hard work I put in over the summer, they came and watched me — I though they thought I was done. That’s why I came out here and did what I did.”

John Wall on sticking it to the Wizards tonight "I just feel like the organization thought I was done…that's why I came out here and did what I did" pic.twitter.com/ttJ5j3TpUK — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 27, 2021

It’s fair to say John Wall poured his heart and soul into the city of DC during his 10 years with the Wizards. Through nine seasons, the five-time All Star averaged a near double-double with 19 points and 9.2 assists per game.

Unfortunately though, his more recent years have been marred by injury. Midway through the 2018-19 season, Wall suffered an ACL tear that forced him to sit the remainder of the season plus the entire 2019-20 season.

Wall battled through months of rehab to get back into playing shape. After videos of the dynamic point guard exceeding in preseason workouts went viral this offseason, the NBA world was ready for Wall’s return to Wizards basketball.

But, that vision was quickly derailed when Wall was included in a blockbuster trade to Houston for Russell Westbrook. Apparently, the relationship between the long-time Wizards PG and the front office had been crumbling for quite some time.

While he may not have too much good to say about the Washington executives, Wall made sure to show love to the city and fans in his postgame comments.

“The love that I have for that community in DC and the fans that have loved me for 10 years,” Wall said. “I have nothing but love for those guys.”