Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season.

“Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein tweeted.

Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, league sources say. Neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout, sources say, with a March 1 deadline looming for any buyout candidate leaguewide to be released to ensure playoff eligibility with his next team. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2022

Adding, “Neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout … with a March 1 deadline looming for any buyout candidate leaguewide to be released to ensure playoff eligibility with his next team.”

It’s not clear how the 28-year-old figures into the developing Rockets’ future plans. But it appears the unlikely partnership won’t see an abbreviated end.

On the year, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds. The former Celtics guard should continue to get starts in Houston. At least until Kevin Porter Jr. comes back from injury.

On the season, the 15-43 Rockets sit in the basement of the Western Conference. Though there seems to be plenty of young talent to build around in the coming years.