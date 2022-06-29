Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Ex-Ohio State Star

Jae'Sean Tate is potentially not going to be a member of the Houston Rockets next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets have declined his $1.8 million player option. Tate will now become an unrestricted free agent heading into free agency.

That said, both Tate and the Rockets are expected to discuss a new deal for him to stay.

Tate has been with the Rockets for the last two seasons and has averaged over 11 points per game in both of them.

He finished this past season averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while also shooting close to 50% from the floor.

There's been no indication for what a new deal would look like, but one would have to think it would be for multiple years.

Stay tuned for updates on those discussions as teams can start having discussions with free agents Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET.