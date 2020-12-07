The Rockets’ Situation With James Harden Is Getting Concerning

James Harden still hasn’t shown at Houston Rockets training camp. The star shooting guard missed a scheduled individual workout with the franchise on Sunday night.

Harden has been rumored to want a trade from the Rockets, though he hasn’t said so publicly yet. With long-time leaders of the franchise Mike D’Antoni and Daryl Morey gone, many suspect Harden wants out as well.

Houston’s new head coach Stehpen Silas has been vague about Harden’s whereabouts, but he says that the eight-time All-Star has a reason for not showing up.

“He’s not here, and he has a reason, but that’s on him to tell whoever what the reason is.” Silas told reporters on Monday.

But, according to Silas, no one in the organization knows what that reason is.

“I have no clarity about the message. I take it at face value that he’s not here,” Silas said.

Harden isn’t allowed to practice with the team due to COVID-19 protocols after he attended a rapper’s birthday party in Las Vegas earlier this week. The Rockets star was reportedly seen out in Vegas again last night.

Harden’s individual workout on Sunday night was supposed to be his first appearance with the team.

This isn’t exactly ideal if you’re a Rockets fan.

Harden has been equally unclear about why he hasn’t shown up. The elite scorer posted a cryptic message on his Instagram on Sunday night — further stirring the pot for trade rumors.

After recently joining the franchise in a point-guard trade involving Russell Westbrook, John Wall is already working damage control for his new teammate. Wall looked to assuage Rockets fans when talking to reporters on Sunday afternoon.

The All-Star PG says he’s spoken to Harden and expects him to arrive at some point.

Clarity will likely come soon enough. Wether that clarity involves a future in Houston for James Harden remains to be seen.