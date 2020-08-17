Veteran NFL DT Announces He’s Walking Away From The Game

A veteran NFL defensive lineman announced on Sunday evening that he’s walking away from the game due to health concerns.

Rodney Gunter, 28, announced on Twitter that he won’t play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He has a medical condition and he feels it’s best to walk away.

“After seeing several heart specialists, I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possible rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke,” Gunter said in a statement.

Gunter is unable to get surgery right now, as he says he doesn’t fit the right criteria. He currently cannot play with the condition or have surgery, so he has to wait.

“I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I’m thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!” he wrote.

Gunter played collegiately at Delaware State. He was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. Gunter played for the Cardinals from 2015-19, totaling 126 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The defensive lineman signed a three-year contract with Jacksonville in free agency.