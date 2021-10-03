NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance Today

Another week, another tough game for Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing the Green Bay Packers, 27-10, late in the third quarter on Sunday evening. Pittsburgh is looking at a 1-3 start to the season, barring a surprising fourth quarter comeback at Lambeau Field.

Roethlisberger, who has struggled in the passing game on several occasions this season, has had some tough moments on Sunday evening.

Big Ben is 15 of 25 for 147 yards and one touchdown. Those aren’t terrible numbers, but he’s failed to come through in some big moments, especially on fourth down.

Two times (at least) this season Pittsburgh has faced gotta-have-it 4th downs and have thrown it quickly and well short of the sticks. Roethlisberger is actively losing his team games — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 3, 2021

Some fans have seen enough.

“Roethlisberger is killing the Steelers. Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game,” one fan tweeted, adding:

“On 4th down Roethlisberger had Freiermuth WIDE OPEN for a first down. Never even looked at him. And again, no pressure. No excuses. He’s killing the Steelers.”

Roethlisberger is killing the #Steelers. Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 3, 2021

The Steelers have several problems right now, to be fair. The offensive is not good and Roethlisberger has regressed.

The Steelers’ OL is not good. Ben Roethlisberger is also not good. Both statements can be & are true. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 3, 2021

Roethlisberger’s job is reportedly safe – for now, anyway – but it gets more clear by the day that the team will need to move on in 2022.