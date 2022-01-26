Roger Clemens Reacts To Today’s Hall Of Fame Vote

David Ortiz was the only player to gain induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year — leaving out multiple noteworthy players that many feel deserved a shot at immortalization.

Roger Clemens was one of these snubs.

After the voting results came out on Tuesday, the former superstar pitcher took to Twitter with his reaction.

“Hey ya’ll! I figured I’d give ya’ll a statement since it’s that time of the yer again,” Clemens wrote. “My family and I put the HOF in the rear view mirror ten years ago. I didn’t play baseball to get into the HOF. I played to make a generational difference in the lives of my family. Then focus on winning championships while giving back to my community and the fans as well. It was my passion. I gave it all I had, the right way, for my family and for the fans who supported me. I am grateful for that support.

“I would like to thank those who took the time to look at the facts and vote for me. Hopefully everyone can now close this book and keep their eyes forward focusing on what is really important in life. All love!”

Thank y’all for the great responses! Much appreciated. Not sure if I did the thread right 🤦‍♂️ so here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/oSGIniv1Bm — Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) January 25, 2022

Clemens, who was in the final year of his Hall of Fame eligibility, earned 65.2% of the 75% vote needed for induction. Now, he’ll need to be rely on the veterans’ committee to get in.

Through 24 years in the MLB, Clemens logged 11 All-Star appearances, seven Cy Young awards and one league MVP trophy. Starting 707 games for the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays, he put together an excellent career — including consecutive World Series titles with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000.

What do you think of Hall of Fame voters’ decision to keep Roger Clemens out?