Roger Clemens' Son Called Up: MLB World Reacts

Kody Clemens, the son of MLB legend Roger Clemens, is finally getting the chance to make a name for himself.

Kody is getting recalled by the Detroit Tigers from Triple A Toledo. He'll be in their lineup at some point this week.

Kody is the No. 17 prospect in the MLB pipeline.

"Ready for launch! #Tigers No. 17 prospect per@MLBPipeline INF/OF Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple A Toledo," the Tigers announced on Monday.

Fans have been awaiting this announcement for a while now.

It's about time Kody gets called up to the big leagues.

"Clemens gonna come up and double the Tigers HR totals in a month," a fan said.

"Let's go Kody!!! Hoping you can [stick] around for a while with us," a fan commented.



"Kody has strongly displayed his versatility by playing multiple positions for @MudHens, and his bat has been steady all year, the call is well deserved! Congrats @kodyclem! Have fun up in Detroit and help the #Tigers snag some wins," one fan tweeted.

"The son of the great @rogerclemens has made it to the show! We’re happy to have ya Kody. Welcome to the D! #DetroitRoots," a fan said.

The Detroit Tigers take on the Minnesota Twins later this afternoon.