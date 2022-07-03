Roger Federer Hoping For 1 More Comeback: Tennis World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates match point against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the men's semifinals of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 29, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

After being out of tennis for the past year, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer said he hopes to play the famed tournament one more time.

The 40-year-old was asked about his future at an event celebrating 100 years of Wimbledon, hosted by John McEnroe and Sue Barker. His response: "I hope I can come back one more time."

The tennis world reacted to Federer's statements over the weekend.

"I miss him more than I realized," one fan said. "Love you, Roger. You will always have my [heart]."

"Slightly worried with the comment about his knee," another user replied. "It would suck if Federer couldn't go out on his own terms. Just one more year."

"I don’t have the strength today I WILL cry," another tweeted.

"WHY ONLY ONE ROGER," a fan cried in all-caps.

"Plleeaasseeeee," pleaded another. "We miss you."

"What do you mean one more time? WE NEED MULTIPLE."

Federer has been sidelined since last August after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Saying Sunday, "I maybe didn't think it was going to take this long to come back. The knee has been rough on me. It's been a good year regardless of tennis. We're happy at home. I didn't know if I should make the trip, but I'm happy standing here right now."