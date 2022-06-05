Roger Federer Is Trending Following Rafael Nadal's Win Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to John Isner during the men's final of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 31, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal did his thing again on Sunday in the French Open Final.

He won his 14th French Open title over Casper Ruud and also won his 22nd overall major in the process.

He's two up on Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the most majors ever among men's players. He ended up breaking the three-way tie earlier this year when he won the Australian Open.

Federer has yet to play this year since he underwent knee surgery last August. Djokovic wasn't able to play in the Australian Open and then lost to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

Nadal will now turn his attention to Wimbledon which he's won twice. He'll also look to get even close to completing a calendar grand slam.

Tennis fans have been spoiled for the last decade and a half since Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have combined to win 62 major championships.

All three will go down as all-time greats.