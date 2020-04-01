Roger Federer Has 1-Word Reaction To Wimbledon News

The All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships had unfortunate news to share on Wednesday, as the 2020 Wimbledon Championships will not be played due to health concerns.

In order to keep everyone safe during these difficult times, the AELTC had to take this precautionary measure. Obviously it’s a tough blow for the sports world, especially because Wimbledon is such a special event.

Additionally, it’s heartbreaking news for the athletes. They train all year for the chance to perform on the biggest stages in the world, and now they won’t have that opportunity.

Roger Federer didn’t have much to say about Wimbledon getting canceled other than sharing a one-word response on Twitter. All he could say was that he’s devastated.

Federer was aiming for his ninth title at Wimbledon. Last year, he battled with Novak Djokovic in the final for nearly five hours.

The hope not just for Federer but the entire sports world is that everything will back to normal in time for the US Open this August.

Until these health concerns subside, Federer and the rest of the world will have to wait for tennis to resume.