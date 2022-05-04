Roger Goodell Announces Significant NFL Scheduling News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on stage to kick off round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had an interesting comment about Amazon taking over Thursday Night Football.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, all 14 playoff teams from the 2021 season are expected to play a Thursday night game. That would give Amazon a top-tier product in its very first season owning a night of the week.

In fact, almost every NFL team will be playing a Thursday night game this year. According to the report from PFT, Amazon will televise 15 games this year.

Here's more from PFT:

And there won’t be any repeat teams. So it should be expected that all playoff teams from last season will make it. Most teams will make it, with only two not included in the Amazon package.

Goodell made it clear he believes in Amazon Prime and what the network will do for the game of football.

"I really believe that Amazon Prime’s going to change the way people watch football,” Goodell said. “I don’t believe we’re going to just take a television broadcast and put it on a different platform. I believe that the platform, a digital platform, and Amazon’s platform is going to allow us to do things that we’ve only dreamed about to date."

The NFL will announce its full schedule on May 12.