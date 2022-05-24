Roger Goodell Asked About Potential Suspension For Deshaun Watson

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Though Deshaun Watson was cleared of all criminal charges during a grand jury hearing earlier this year, he still faces more than 20 civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct.

As a result, the newly-signed Cleveland Browns quarterback will likely face punishments from the NFL to start the 2022 season.

After Tuesday's owners meeting in Atlanta, league commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about a timeline for Watson's punishment decision.

“I can’t give you a timeline," he said, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones. "We are nearing the end of the investigative period and then it will handled by our disciplinary officer.”

NFL investigators Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney questioned Watson Monday-Wednesday last week. The investigation is seeking to rule whether or not the 26-year-old QB violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson's possible punishment could include suspensions, fines or a combination of both.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, says they expect to get an update from the NFL sometime in early June.

“We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever,” Hardin said, per Sports Illustrated. “The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer. Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

A few of Watson's accusers will appear in a televised interview on "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on Tuesday night.