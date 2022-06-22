Roger Goodell Asked If He'll Remove Daniel Snyder From Ownership

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, a house panel found that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder led a campaign against women who accused the organization of widespread sexual harassment.

After which, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked directly whether he would remove Snyder as an owner.

“I don’t have the authority to remove him,” Goodell responded.

However, the commissioner does have the power to recommend Snyder be removed from the NFL's ownership group. Activating processes that could result in the 57-year-old's removal.

Per attorney Daniel Wallach, "[Goodell] does have the authority under the NFL Constitution to recommend [Daniel Snyder's] removal to the Executive Committee, which, upon a three-fourth’s vote, can force the termination and forced sale of Snyder’s ownership interest."

Given all the smoke that's surrounded the Washington owner for years at this point, Roger Goodell may have no choice but to get Snyder out of there.

But the fact that it hasn't happened yet may leave some to believe it never will.