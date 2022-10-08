Roger Goodell Confirms Changes To Concussion Protocol

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As the NFL continues to face down the ugly optics of Tua Tagovailoa and other's recent injuries, commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is prepared "to make a change or two" to its concussion protocol.

Answering questions from fans about head injuries, Goodell pointed to the NFL's "intensive focus" on the matter for the past decade-and-a-half:

Our job really is to continue to modify those as medical experts or other experiences tell you this is something you can do differently. We understand some of that chatter, but the reality is the protocols are really important. We follow that strictly. We see no indication that that didn't happen in this case. There's an ongoing investigation. We're really focused on doing that. But we're also prepared to make a change or two in the protocols because we think we can actually add another element that would make it even safer.

The NFLPA has been extremely vocal in urging the league to enact policy changes that better protect players.

And while the NFL has yet to put forth those amendments, Goodell says that it's something its athletes deserve.