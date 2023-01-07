Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

This will be the first time we see the Bills in action since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17.

The Bills and Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Earlier this Saturday, Goodell wrote an open letter to NFL fans regarding Hamlin's health situation.

"Seeing the entire NFL family -- teams, players, coaches, and fans like you -- band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient," Goodell wrote.

Hamlin is reportedly "making continued progress in his recovery." He remains in critical condition, but his neurological function is excellent, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.