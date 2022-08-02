Roger Goodell Expected To Send Major Warning To NFL Owners

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference during Super Bowl LIII Week at the NFL Media Center inside the Georgia World Congress Center on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday, the NFL announced significant penalties for the Miami Dolphins after an investigation into the team for alleged tampering and tanking.

The NFL docked the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2023 and their third and fourth-round picks in 2024. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17.

According to a new report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is about to send a warning to other owners following the Ross news.

From Pro Football Talk:

When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. As previously mentioned, the league gave Ross a pass on tanking, even though he apparently engaged in at least attempted tanking. Per the source, Goodell regards the issue as being very important, given the legalization of sports wagering. The next person who does it, if there is one, will get it a lot worse, the source predicts.

Florio suggested the NFL will hand out much stiffer penalties for tampering as well. The Dolphins allegedly tried to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton without going through the proper channels.

