Roger Goodell Has Telling Update On Deshaun Watson Suspension

Five weeks out from when Deshaun Watson is scheduled to return from his 11-game suspension, Roger Goodell provided an update on the QB's compliance with his punishment thus far.

On top of the games missed, there were other terms imposed on the Browns quarterback that must be adhered to if he wants to return to the field by the designated time.

And on Tuesday, the commissioner told reporters that Watson has met all the requirements through six weeks (which primarily relate to clinical evaluation and treatment) putting him on track to return by Dec. 4.

Last week, another civil lawsuit was filed against Watson, with more that could reportedly be on the way. Goodell and the NFL have said that they'll monitor that situation as it continues to play out.

For now though, Watson is expected to return Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.