Roger Goodell Has Update On Future Of 'Sunday Ticket'

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The NFL's deal with DirecTV over the NFL Sunday Ticket is set to expire soon and will not be renewed. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had a major update on the future of the service.

In an interview with CNBC, Goodell made it clear that the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket will most likely go to a streaming service next. He also announced that the current deal will end right after the 2022 NFL season.

"I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service," Goodell said.

The move comes as lucrative bids from the likes of Amazon, Apple and Disney - three of the biggest companies in the world. All three have their own streaming services and have made deeper and deeper forays into sports broadcasting over the past few years.

DirecTV has had the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket for decades. Some of their commercials advertising the product are iconic.

But there are more lucrative options out there - and previous agreements will ensure that the cost doesn't go down.

The bigger issue is going to be for people who don't have access to fast internet. If a streaming service is the only way to watch, it's going to be tough to enjoy games without sufficient internet speeds.

We're on the verge of seeing a major shakeup in the way the NFL operates on a broadcast level.