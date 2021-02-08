Roger Goodell Is Getting Criticized For His Postgame Move

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is facing some criticism for his postgame move at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Goodell, whose league capped a successful season with a blowout win by the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, is being criticized for not wearing a mask on the stage.

The NFL commissioner, who fined teams for improper mask use during the regular season, had his mask off while handing out the Lombardi Trophy.

“Roger Goodell, who fined teams for improper mask use, does not wear a mask during the Vince Lombardi Trophy ceremony,” Jeff Howe tweeted.

“Roger Goodell could have made a supportive statement of wearing a mask during this ceremony, but didn’t. Tampa Bay owner thanks healthcare workers while also not wearing a mask. The irony. I get it. Be happy, be in the moment, but… pandemic still,” another fan added.

Goodell was far from the only one on stage to not wear a mask.

Fine Roger Goodell for not wearing a goddam mask #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rqWUTPyTDF — Ethan Fedida (@ERFedida) February 8, 2021

Still, many would like to see the NFL commissioner set a better example for the general public, especially in the spotlight like he was tonight.