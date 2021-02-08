The Spun

Roger Goodell Is Getting Criticized For His Postgame Move

Roger Goodell at the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on while wearing a face covering before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is facing some criticism for his postgame move at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Goodell, whose league capped a successful season with a blowout win by the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, is being criticized for not wearing a mask on the stage.

The NFL commissioner, who fined teams for improper mask use during the regular season, had his mask off while handing out the Lombardi Trophy.

“Roger Goodell, who fined teams for improper mask use, does not wear a mask during the Vince Lombardi Trophy ceremony,” Jeff Howe tweeted.

“Roger Goodell could have made a supportive statement of wearing a mask during this ceremony, but didn’t. Tampa Bay owner thanks healthcare workers while also not wearing a mask. The irony. I get it. Be happy, be in the moment, but… pandemic still,” another fan added.

Goodell was far from the only one on stage to not wear a mask.

Still, many would like to see the NFL commissioner set a better example for the general public, especially in the spotlight like he was tonight.


