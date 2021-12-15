Roger Goodell Reacts To The Daniel Snyder Report

On Tuesday, reports from The Washington Post indicated that former Washington owner Daniel Snyder attempted to interfere with the investigations launched against him and his NFL franchise.

The investigation in question was launched by Roger Goodell and the NFL, seeking to explore the allegations of widespread sexual harassment within the Washington Football Team organization. Prominent D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson was assigned to the case in July 2020 and reported information to the league.

According to Goodell, Snyder did not interfere with the NFL’s investigation.

“It didn’t interfere with the work that our investigator did,” the league commissioner said, per Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

Wilkinson learned of a decades-long sexual assault allegation against Snyder just days after she began her investigation last year. The allegations had reportedly been kept quite with a confidential $1.6 million settlement that the team paid off in 2009.

Wilkinson reportedly attempted to interview the former employee who’d made the claim, but Snyder’s legal team stepped in to try to prevent the meeting. On several other occasions, Snyder and his lawyers reportedly tried to offer money “beyond the $1.6 million” to “silence” the 2009 accuser.

This information was gleaned from “a letter the woman’s attorney wrote to Snyder’s lawyers that was filed in federal court,” per The Washington Post.

All of this controversy came despite Snyder’s public pledge to cooperate “with all aspects of the investigation.”

Amidst these recent developments, the public cries for Roger Goodell and the NFL to “release the reports” has only amplified.