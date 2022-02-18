Roger Goodell Reportedly Negotiating New Contract With NFL

Roger Goodell is reportedly negotiating a contract extension — the fourth of his career as NFL commissioner.

According to recent reports from Ben Fischer and John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Goodell will have a new deal in place sometime in the coming months.

“The NFL team owners’ desire to renew Goodell’s contract marks a big vote of confidence in his leadership through the pandemic and can be seen as a sign of his own growing confidence and security in the role since the last deal he signed in 2017,” the report reads.

“He’s at the top of his game right now,” one owner reportedly said. “Why would we want him walking out the door?”

These reports contradict the overwhelming belief that Goodell was on the final leg of his NFL commissioner career. When he signed his most recent extension in 2017, then-NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart stressed that it would be his final extension.

Negotiations are reportedly centered on extending Goodell’s current contract two to four years beyond its expiration in March 2024. The longtime commissioner reportedly made $63.9 million in each of the past two seasons and is expected to receive “overwhelming support” from owners for an extension.

While these reports suggest otherwise, the NFL has denied these ongoing negotiations. “There is no truth to this report,” vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said.

Goodell turns 63 years old on Saturday.