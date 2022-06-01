Roger Goodell Requested To Appear: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The House Oversight Committee responsible for investigating the hostile workplace culture within the Washington Commanders organization has requested NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and team owner Dan Synder to testify at a Congressional hearing on June 22.

"We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on [Roger Goodell] and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months," committee chair Carolyn B. Maloney wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to the HOC's call for testimony from Goodell.

"Good. Get both of those weasels on the record," one fan wrote.

"Some small part of me wants to see a television broadcast of this hearing complete with the usual NFL game broadcast package of graphics, music, sound effects… the whole works. Not to mention PxP and color commentary," another added.

"Finally. Both Goodell and Snyder will finally have to answer for this years-long travesty," another said.

The HOC claims that Goodell and the NFL have "stonewalled" them with NDAs and "other tools to evade accountability." The committee feels it's time that both Goodell and Snyder answer questions about "pervasive workplace misconduct" and how the NFL addressed the issues.

The NFL fined the Washington organization $10 million as a result of their own internal investigation last June. Since then, new allegations of sexual assault and financial impropriety have emerged.

Despite consistent calls to do so, Goodell never released details from the league's investigation to the public.

The NFL released a statement regarding these testimony requests earlier today.