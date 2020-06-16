Roger Goodell Responds To The Criticism From President Trump

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the criticism from President Donald Trump heading into the 2020 season..

President Trump does not appear to be happy with the NFL players saying they will be kneeling for the national anthem in 2020.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among those saying he will be kneeling for the anthem this season. He made his plans clear on Instagram.

“I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve our country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we’re all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that is my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent,” Mayfield said.

President Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to react. He said he won’t be watching the NFL if players are kneeling.

And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching! https://t.co/aGfBaK7RNA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

Goodell was on ESPN’s SportsCenter special on Monday night. He responded to a question about Trump’s criticism.

“I can’t answer that but I can tell you that we’re going to continue to focus on our work, the things we’re doing in our communities to make them better,” he said. “Working with our players, working with our teams and working with community leaders to try to effectuate the change that we all know is necessary today.”