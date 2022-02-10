Roger Goodell Says New NFL Stadium Is Major Priority

During his annual Super Bowl week press conference on Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a litany of issues around the league — including the Buffalo Bills’ stadium situation.

“The bottom line on it is we have to get a new stadium in Buffalo,” Goodell said. “The governor has recognized that. It’s got to be a public-private partnership. All parties are going to have to work together. That means the state, the county, the team and the NFL to be able to achieve that.”

Goodell complimented New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her leadership and said he’s “encouraged by the progress that’s being made” in the Bills’ negotiations with the state to finance a new stadium. Representatives for Gov. Hochul said “negotiations are ongoing,” but declined to provide further comment, per The Buffalo News.

Buffalo owners Kim and Terry Pegula want the state to cover the majority of costs for their franchise’s new home.

The Bills’ current lease with Highmark Stadium ends in 2023. Goodell says the new stadium is needed within about five years.