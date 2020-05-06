The Spun

Roger Goodell Sent Message To NFL Teams About The 2020 Schedule

The NFL’s official 2020 schedule is set to be released on the NFL Network on Thursday night, but according to a new report, we’ll probably have them sooner.

The schedule release is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night. It should be a major television event thanks to sports across the globe being suspended.

According to a report by The Big Lead, though, the teams have been given the OK by commissioner Roger Goodell to release them sooner.

NFL teams are reportedly allowed to release their individual schedules beginning at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on social media. This is the first time this is happening.

“First, for the first time ever, each club may release its own game schedule on its owned and operated media platforms at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the NFL Network Schedule Release show begins at 8:00 p.m.,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Big Lead. “Clubs can choose to release their schedule in any appropriate way they choose, while prominently promoting the national NFL Network Schedule Release show to follow, during which the full schedule will be released, analyzed and discussed.”

The NFL’s schedule release has become a major event, especially this year, with the state of sports being in so much doubt.

It’s still unknown when (and if) the NFL’s regular season will happen, but for now, the league is pushing on as scheduled.

And, according to The Big Lead, we’ll have teams’ 2020 schedules as early as 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday night.

