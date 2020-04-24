Roger Goodell Botched Tua Tagovailoa’s Name At The NFL Draft

If you watched any college football the past few years, you’ve likely heard former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s name pronounced at least a dozen times. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apparently wasn’t listening.

Goodell, who is announcing picks for the first round from his home in Bronxville, New York, had a tough time pronouncing Tagovailoa’s name after the former Crimson Tide star was drafted No. 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins. It’s almost like he tried too hard.

Tagovailoa, despite a very serious hip injury last season, wound up being the second quarterback taken overall. Former LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s video of Goodell messing up Tagovailoa’s name. He’s going to have to do a better job in the future – especially if Tagovailoa turns into a star.

Are we gonna ignore the way Roger Goodell announce Tua’s name 😂 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LIVUxGYdy6 — Cole Thomson (@Cole_Thomson04) April 24, 2020

Tagovailoa won the starting job at Alabama at halftime of the national title game two years ago. He led the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory over Georgia to win Nick Saban another championship.

He had a historic 2018 season, throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions. This past year, he threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions before his injury.

Only time will tell if Tagovailoa is a good fit for the Dolphins. Miami is still searching for a star quarterback since the departure of Dan Marino – over 20 years ago.