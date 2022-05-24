Roger Goodell Was Asked About The Daniel Snyder Rumors

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the situation surrounding Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder during a Tuesday press conference.

USA Today's Jarrett Bell reported that there's "growing disgust" of Snyder among the other NFL owners, who are "counting votes" to force him to sell. Ousting him would require support from 24 of the 32 teams.

However, Goodell denied any knowledge of owners attempting to remove Snyder from the league. He encouraged everyone to "wait and get the facts" from an ongoing investigation led by attorney Mary Jo White.

Snyder has been accused of sexual harassment and financial impropriety by former team employees.

While anonymous owners told The Washington Post's Mark Maske that they would support a significant suspension depending on the investigation's findings, they stopped short of verifying any plans to remove him from ownership.

"If that’s happening, no one has asked for my vote," one owner told Maske in response of making Snyder sell.

Unlike a previous investigation of sexual investigation with the Washington organization conducted by Beth Wilkinson, the NFL will make the results of the current investigation public.

While owners might not be pushing the issue yet, the results could impact Snyder's standing.