Roger Goodell Working On New Contract: NFL Fans React

According to a recent report from Ben Fischer and John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is working on the fourth contract extension of his career.

A new deal will reportedly be in place sometime in the coming months.

“The NFL team owners’ desire to renew Goodell’s contract marks a big vote of confidence in his leadership through the pandemic and can be seen as a sign of his own growing confidence and security in the role since the last deal he signed in 2017,” the report reads.

Roger Goodell is negotiating a new deal to remain NFL Commissioner, several sources tell ⁦@BenFischerSBJ⁩ and me. https://t.co/Ar08YYX9rF — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 18, 2022

This report comes despite the previous belief that Goodell was on the final leg of his NFL commissioner career. When he signed his most recent extension in 2017, then-NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart stressed that it would be his final extension.

NFL fans and analysts took to Twitter to react to this report.

“Literally ANYONE would be better than him… put me in coach,” one fan wrote.

“The guy makes $40-$50 Million a year to lie and lie and lie and lie and take the hits. Tip money for Billionaire owners. Lifetime job,” another said.

“Hot take but he deserves it. He’s had his controversies but he’s tried his best to rectify them even though it’s not satisfactory enough. We have to remember who he really works for,” another opposed.

Weird that Joe Lockhart would say something that wasn’t true https://t.co/Uc6zI93xzq pic.twitter.com/TIugLJLmSo — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 18, 2022

Negotiations are reportedly centered on extending Goodell’s current contract two to four years beyond its expiration in March 2024. The longtime commissioner reportedly made $63.9 million in each of the past two seasons and is expected to receive “overwhelming support” from owners for an extension.

The NFL has denied these ongoing negotiations. “There is no truth to this report,” vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said.

There may be nothing I like better than when you have a story and a party involved says, "There is no truth to this report." OK, we are writing it 👇 https://t.co/InSse1yDmd — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 18, 2022

What do you think of these reports?