Roger Goodell’s New Memo To NFL Owners Has Leaked

Roger Goodell talking at a podium

Roger Goodell has reportedly sent a new memo to NFL owners and executives ahead of the schedule release on Thursday night.

The official NFL 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday night. Individual teams will put out their respective schedules on social media beginning at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The full league-wide schedule will be out at 8 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.

Goodell has sent a new memo to team leaders ahead of Thursday’s big day. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the full memo.

The NFL commissioner does not want any NFL executives speculating about the 2020 season. He says that no one really knows what will happen.

“It is impossible to project what the next few months will bring,” Goodell says in the leaked memo.

The full message can be seen below:

The memo lays out the protocols for teams when it comes to reopening their facilities. It will include consent from government officials and teams will be required to have a “club infection response team,” as Pelissero notes.

This is certainly a unique time for everyone, and sports are not exempt from that.

