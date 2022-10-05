Roger Maris Jr. Tweets Message For Aaron Judge After Home Run No. 62

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Roger Maris Jr. (2nd L) talks with with Patty Judge (2nd R), the mother of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge during a game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Roger Maris Jr. has been a central figure around Aaron Judge's chase for the single-season AL home run record.

His father, a former Yankee superstar, set the previous record at 61 home runs 61 years ago.

Maris Jr. took to Twitter after Judge finally broke the record with No. 62 on Tuesday night.

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Barry Bonds still has the all-time, single-season home run record with 73. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa also have more single-season homers, but they were all active during the MLB's steroid era.

Earlier this week, Maris Jr. suggested that there should be a separate home run list for PED and non-PED players. This would make Judge No. 1 followed by his father at No. 2.

However you look at it, tonight's record-setting performance for Judge is one to remember.