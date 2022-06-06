Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Romeo Crennel of the Houston Texans looks on against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After 50 years of coaching, Romeo Crennel decided to step away from the game Monday.

In a statement released by Crennel, he looked back on his stellar career, thanking everyone who helped him live out his dream, as he looks forward to more time with his family.

The NFL world reacted to the Romeo Crennel news on social media.

"One of the finest men to ever walk an NFL Sideline!!" tweeted Andre Knott.

"Enjoy retirement coach Crennel."

"Legend in our sport," commented Trevor Trout.

"Once A Giant, Always A Giant. Enjoy retirement."

"One of the best coaches to ever do it hangs them up," said Bobby Thompson. "Congrats on a tremendous career."

"Great coach, I had the pleasure of working with him for a number of years," tweeted former Jets GM Mike Tannanbaum. "He impacted so many of us in many different ways."

"A true NFL legend," explained Alex Barth. "He spent eight seasons in New England - as the defensive line coach from 1993-1996 and the defensive coordinator from 2001-2004. He was named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003 when the Patriots allowed just 14.9 points per game and posted 3 shutouts."

Romeo Crennel was a tremendous defensive mind that was a part of 17 playoff teams, 13 division winners and five Super Bowl titles. The 74-year-old will definitely be missed on NFL sidelines.