Ron Artest Announces He’s Changed His Name Again

Former NBA player Ron Artest, a.k.a Metta World Peace, has announced that he’s changed his name once again.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year officially changed his name for the first time back in 2011. Artest, then with the Lakers, filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to change his name from Ronald William Artest Jr. to Metta World Peace.

“I changed my name because I got tired of Ron Artest, he’s a [expletive],” he told the Los Angeles Times. “And when fans get mad at me, they can’t say, ‘I hate World Peace.’ ”

Now, Artest has changed it again. He’s going by Metta Ford-Artest.

Ron Artest, who changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011, said he's now going by Metta Ford-Artest. After getting married to Maya Ford, he combined his last name with his wife's last name.

He explained the change to Danny Green on his podcast.

“The first game that I had with ‘World Peace,’ I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing ever. I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, ‘Metta World Peace!’ And I remember not wanting to take off my warm up. It was embarrassing. So I did think about changing my name back, but then I got used, people got used it.

“But right now, it’s funny because I got married, and my name now is ‘Metta [inaudible] Ford-Artest.’ I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine.”

Artest came into the NBA in 1999. He was the 16th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. Artest played professionally until 2017.