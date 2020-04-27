Ron Harper’s Quote In Episode 3 Of ‘The Last Dance’ Is Going Viral

The best quote award in episode three of The Last Dance goes to Ron Harper.

Episode three focused in part on Jordan’s first major success in the NBA playoffs. The Bulls’ 1989 Eastern Conference series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was a highlight.

Jordan hit a game-winning, series-clinching buzzer-beater over Craig Ehlo in Game 5 of that series. The shot remains one of Jordan’s most-famous ever.

Harper, the former Cavs guard, revealed in The Last Dance that he wanted to guard Jordan on that final possession. The Cavs’ coaching staff went with Ehlo instead.

“I’m like, yeah, okay. Whatever. F–k this b—shit,” Harper said.

Jordan made the Cavs’ coaching staff pay in a major way.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, airs on Sunday nights.